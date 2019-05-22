Home

Herman K. Mend 93, of Lenexa, Kansas, died with his beloved wife, Doris, of nearly 68 years by his side on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019. He leaves behind his children, Linda Lundsten (Gustaf) of Lenexa; Robert (Karen) of Davie, FL; Bruce (Becky) of Overland Park; and Richard of Lenexa. In addition he leaves behind a sister, Emmi Force of Setauket, NY; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is loved by all and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019
