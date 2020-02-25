Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Herminia M. Reyes Herminia M. Reyes, 91, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd, Overland Park, KS 66214. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be 4-6:00 PM Wednesday with a Rosary at 4:00 PM at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Herminia was born February 6, 1929, in Kansas City, KS. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore L. Reyes, Sr., 3 children George Joseph Reyes, Theresa Ann Reyes, Richard D. "Ricky" Reyes and brother Sonny Matos. She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Karen) Reyes, Sr., Overland Park, KS, Ted (Stacy) Reyes, Jr., Shawnee, KS, 6 grandchildren: Joseph A. Reyes, Carrington Jansen, Dustin Steppe, Kyle Steppe, Alexis Medina, Emarie Jackson, sisters Anna Gonzales, Mary Reyes, Josephine G. Guevara, Gloria Ballard and 7 great grandchildren: Ellison Jansen, Rhet, Rylee, Vincent, Patrick, Sloane and Presley Steppe. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
