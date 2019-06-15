|
Herschel Lee "Sonny" Shingleton Herschel Lee (Sonny) Shingleton, 77, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away June 7, 2019 at his home. Sonny was born on May 10, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Herschel L. Shingleton, Sr. and Dorothy J. Pritchett. On April 29, 1961 he married the love of his life, Carol Jean Shingleton. Sonny retired after 37 years of service from CertainTeed Saint-Gobain in Fairfax, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carol of 58 years; his children, Rick (Kendrea) Shingleton of Olathe, Kansas, Becky (Sim) Fernandes of Turner, Kansas; four grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Evans, Laura Shingleton (Josh Vandyke), Glenn (Danielle) Fernandes, Kris Shingleton (Brittany); three great grandchildren, Bennett Vandyke, Ella James and Mark Evans, III. He also leaves a sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Interim Health Care - Home Care & Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019