Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Herschel Shingleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herschel Lee "Sonny" Shingleton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herschel Lee "Sonny" Shingleton Obituary
Herschel Lee "Sonny" Shingleton Herschel Lee (Sonny) Shingleton, 77, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away June 7, 2019 at his home. Sonny was born on May 10, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Herschel L. Shingleton, Sr. and Dorothy J. Pritchett. On April 29, 1961 he married the love of his life, Carol Jean Shingleton. Sonny retired after 37 years of service from CertainTeed Saint-Gobain in Fairfax, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carol of 58 years; his children, Rick (Kendrea) Shingleton of Olathe, Kansas, Becky (Sim) Fernandes of Turner, Kansas; four grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Evans, Laura Shingleton (Josh Vandyke), Glenn (Danielle) Fernandes, Kris Shingleton (Brittany); three great grandchildren, Bennett Vandyke, Ella James and Mark Evans, III. He also leaves a sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Interim Health Care - Home Care & Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now