Hershel Paul Casey Hershel Paul Casey of Mission, KS, passed away December 15, 2019. Visitation reception service will be held 12:00- 2:00 Friday, December 20, 2019 at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210 (913) 451-1860. A private burial will take place later. Hersh was born May 5, 1936 in Harrison, Arkansas. Hersh's home was Mission KS with his wife, Maureen Casey, married in 1981. Hersh was previously married to Anne Weaver and raised four children together. Hersh and his brother Ray opened Casey Brothers Service Station on Johnson Drive in Mission, Kansas (1959). They successfully operated the business for over 56 years. He loved to spend time out at his farm in DeSoto, KS with family and friends. Hersh was a quiet, no nonsense, loving father. He was a self-made man who worked hard to earn his success. He was respected and loved by his family and friends and is already missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Ray Casey, Geneva Casey Mayes, Verna Casey and John Willard Casey. Hersh is survived by his wife, Maureen Casey; children: Brad Casey, Mark Casey (Laurie), Jeff Casey (Cindy), Tammy Page (Rob); eight grandchildren: Brad Seaman (Ben Vossen), Elijah Casey (Katie), Casey Franke (Joey), Jeff Seaman (Danielle), Caleb Casey, Kris Grijalva (Jacob), Sarah Casey and Dan Casey (Bailey). Great-Grandchildren: Micah, McKenzie, Finley, Noah, Ben, Abigail, John Thomas and two more baby boys on their way; Maureen's children Yvonne DeMaranville and Lynne Rowland. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, please visit johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019