Hershel Wayne Masterson
Hershel Wayne Masterson Hershel Wayne Masterson, 76, KCK, passed peacefully on July 3, 2020. Hershel was born in Spiro, OK, the 3rd youngest of 12. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his loving wife Judy; daughter Donna Masterson Kelly; son Waymond Masterson; stepson Tim Byrd; 3 grandchildren: Kyle, Denay, & Kaycee; 2 great grandchildren: Pryor & Tarin; 1 brother and 4 sisters. He requested no memorial services, instead take a moment to enjoy your best memory of him.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
