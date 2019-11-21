Kansas City Star Obituaries
Herthalou E. Joy

Herthalou E. Joy Obituary
Herthalou E. Joy HerthaLou Ellen Macrow-Joy passed away November 18, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1946 to Ernest and Mary Macrow. In 1971, she married David Joy (deceased). They were married for 39 years. Survivors include her brother, Joel; 2 loving and caring daughters, Tammy and Monica; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. HerthaLou had a heart of gold that loved to give to others in need. She was a strong christian. Memorial services will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Lee's Summit, MO on November 23, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019
