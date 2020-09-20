Hilda K. Dutton Hilda K. Dutton, 87, of Leawood, KS died peacefully on September 13th at her home. Hilda was born in Syracuse, NY on Oct. 9, 1932 to Carl and Sophie Klumpp who immigrated from Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Dutton and her son, Brad M on Sept. 3, 2020. She is survived by her 3 Sons, Mark R., Jeffrey S., and Greg S. and Grandchildren, Thomas, Paul, Sean, Emma, Kurt, Murphy and Wyatt. Hilda loved books and work for over a decade at the Nelson-Atkins Museum Store as a book buyer. Please visit www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com
