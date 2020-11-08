Hildreth Harris
June 9, 1916 - November 2, 2020
Naperville, Illinois - Hildreth Lucille Harris (Hildy), 104, of Independence Village in Naperville , IL died of natural causes on November 2, 2020. She was born June 9, 1916 in Armourdale, KS of parents John and Marie Strever. She had sisters Beulah and Juanita, 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-great grandchildren. She is survived by children Steve (Diann) Harralson of Homosassa, FL and Kathy (Tom) Dennis of Naperville, IL. She was preceded in death by children and their spouses, Winona (Jack) Neal, Dave (June) Harralson, Leonard (Judy) Harralson and Larry Harralson as well as 1 grandson and 3 great grandsons. Visitation and service will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS on November 11th at 11 AM with the service to start at 12 PM followed by burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution for disaster relief, https://www.samaritanspurse.org
.