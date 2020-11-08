1/
Hildreth Harris
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildreth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildreth Harris
June 9, 1916 - November 2, 2020
Naperville, Illinois - Hildreth Lucille Harris (Hildy), 104, of Independence Village in Naperville , IL died of natural causes on November 2, 2020. She was born June 9, 1916 in Armourdale, KS of parents John and Marie Strever. She had sisters Beulah and Juanita, 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-great grandchildren. She is survived by children Steve (Diann) Harralson of Homosassa, FL and Kathy (Tom) Dennis of Naperville, IL. She was preceded in death by children and their spouses, Winona (Jack) Neal, Dave (June) Harralson, Leonard (Judy) Harralson and Larry Harralson as well as 1 grandson and 3 great grandsons. Visitation and service will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS on November 11th at 11 AM with the service to start at 12 PM followed by burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution for disaster relief, https://www.samaritanspurse.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
12:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved