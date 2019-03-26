|
|
Hiley "Doug" Douglas Roseblock Sr. Doug Roseblock, Osceola, MO passed away March 23, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1940 in Minden, West Virginia to Carl Clyde Roseblock and Mary Etta Simmons. Doug served in the Marine Corp from 1961-1966. He worked as a roofer in Jacksonville, FL before moving to KC in 1978. Doug was a Roofers Local 20 member from 1980 until he retired, August 2000. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Betty Kay) Smoak, November 14, 1993; brothers Carl, Morgan, Moran, Robert, and sisters Mary Bailes, and Patricia Estep. He is survived by his girlfriend Sue Thornton; children Hiley D. Roseblock Jr. (Michelle), and James C. Roseblock (Catrice); and grandchildren Beau C. Roseblock (Treva), and Lacee C. Roseblock.Visitation 6-8pm, Wednesday, March 27 and funeral service 11am Thursday, March 28 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 6413
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019