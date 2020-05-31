Hilson Emily Darkenwald May 22, 1927- April 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully, age 92 at a skilled nursing facility in Bellingham, WA She spent 40 plus years of her life in the Overland Park, and Lawrence areas raising a family, working in the healthcare industry and enjoying life to the fullest. To read her entire obituary: www.whatcomcremationandfuneral.com/obituary/hilson-emily-darkenwald
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.