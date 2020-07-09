1/1
Homer Carlisle "Carl" Ervin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer Carlisle "Carl" Ervin Homer Carlisle "Carl" Ervin, 77, Basehor, KS passed away July 6, 2020 at Shawnee Gardens due to a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 9th at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Carl was born August 15, 1942 in Portageville, MO. He was a retired autoworker, avid gardener and a classic car enthusiast. Carl never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Perry; father, R. Homer Ervin; step-mother, Janie Ervin; half-brother, Wil Perry; brother, Doyle Ervin; and step-sister, Pat Stallings. Survivors include his wife, Sue Ervin of Basehor, KS; daughter, Denise Ervin of Lansing, KS; son, Doyle Ervin of Shawnee, KS; half-sister, Helen Weisenberger of West Salem, IL; half-sister, Robbie Brown of Lenoir City, TN; step-sister, Mary Lou Stallings of Knoxville, TN; and step-sister, Shirley Huskey of Knoxville, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 913-334-3366.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved