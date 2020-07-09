Homer Carlisle "Carl" Ervin Homer Carlisle "Carl" Ervin, 77, Basehor, KS passed away July 6, 2020 at Shawnee Gardens due to a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 9th at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Carl was born August 15, 1942 in Portageville, MO. He was a retired autoworker, avid gardener and a classic car enthusiast. Carl never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Perry; father, R. Homer Ervin; step-mother, Janie Ervin; half-brother, Wil Perry; brother, Doyle Ervin; and step-sister, Pat Stallings. Survivors include his wife, Sue Ervin of Basehor, KS; daughter, Denise Ervin of Lansing, KS; son, Doyle Ervin of Shawnee, KS; half-sister, Helen Weisenberger of West Salem, IL; half-sister, Robbie Brown of Lenoir City, TN; step-sister, Mary Lou Stallings of Knoxville, TN; and step-sister, Shirley Huskey of Knoxville, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 913-334-3366.