|
|
Homer Dale Grandon Homer "Dale" Grandon, 88, of Loveland, Colorado passed peacefully and beautifully at 11:56 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fairacres Manor in Greeley, CO in a natural manner. Dale was accompanied by his children and wife who expressed their deep love and compassion. The family is blessed to proclaim that his loving, giving, energetic and youthful spirit now lives on forever through the lives of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. As the patriarch of a large family his legacy is celebrated by more than 100 descendants and relatives, including nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws who are today living and thriving in over ten American midwestern, western, southern and eastern states. Dale's memorial and cremation services were lovingly managed by AllNutt Funeral Services, 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO (970) 667-1121, as was the crossing of his first wife and the mother of his children Dolores Jean Bettes-Grandon on October 8, 2004 in Loveland, CO. Dale will be buried in Kansas City, MO at the Park Lawn Cemetery beside the love of his life and "Dee's" dad and mom Vernie and Mildred Bettes at a time yet to be decided. For those who knew Dale, his eternal optimism and positive outlook on life touched all their lives. He was truly a great man, loved and liked by all those he ever met, and considered by everyone who knew him to be one of the really good guys. And for those who knew him as just "Dad" his unconditional love and deep passion for life and fatherhood will shape their lives for generations to come. Dad held the love of his family as his highest honor, privilege and legacy. Dale Grandon was born December 15, 1930 in Louisburg, KS of Roy and Ruby Grandon and grew up to be a tall, handsome, athletic and hard working "country boy" along with the three younger brothers he loved dearly and missed so much after their earlier passing; Jerry, Don and Bob, and always cherished each of their loving wives who live on today Alice, Phyllis and Carol. On the farm he learned the value of hard work and dedication and passed this on to his children. Dale and his brothers became local legends in high school football and baseball as Dale himself became an accomplished baseball pitcher, and at 17 even tried out for the New York Yankees. In his second year at Kansas State Teachers College he married a "city girl" Dolores Jean Bettes on July 21, 1950 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and set out to start a family in Kansas City. Dale and Dee Grandon were married for 54 years before Dale remarried Lila L Cometto in 2006. Dale's career began at Standard Oil in Kansas City, MO but he soon found the business career he was looking for at Kansas City Power & Light Company where he worked for more than 30-years, rising to field supervisor and middle management, and retired early at 62 in order to travel with Dee throughout the U.S. and Canada and to visit their children around the country. Dale and Dee loved to travel and in 1998 moved to Loveland, Colorado to be closer to their kids. After retirement Dale became a self-styled market trader with remarkable success, specializing in utilities, energy, telecommunications, and healthcare stocks. Dale was a history and politics buff and as a lifelong Republican participated in several worthy social causes and investment clubs. He was a constant giver and regularly contributed to veterans, children and family help charities. He always wanted to "leave this world" as a wealthy man, to care for his family well, and he did. He instilled in all his children the importance of hard work, discipline, a positive outlook and education. Dale was a lifelong learner and his children have each pursued their own higher path. Dale lives on through the hearts and lives of his sons Michael, Paul, Alec and daughter Janet; grandchildren David, Shelby, Elyse, Jacob, and Rachel; great grandsons Gavin and Brayden; sons-in-law Steve and John; daughters-in-law Melissa, Megan, Kate, Caitlin, Christine, Terri, Melba, Donna, and Susan. He now joins his brothers, parents and family angels in heaven. Special gratitude is given to Banner Health, the McKee and Northern Colorado Medical Centers, Sierra Vista, Fairacres Manor, and Accent Care for Dad's well accomplished healthcare journey.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019