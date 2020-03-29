|
Hope Ann Butts Hope Ann Butts, born on March 19, 2020, passed away March 24, 2020 at Children's Mercy Hospital. Private burial will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Hope was preceded in death by her great grandfathers: Michael Hawkins, Jack Butts, and Lowell Witcher; great grandmother, Renee Butts; and great aunt, Bridget Skinner. Hope will be missed by her parents, Cody and Christina Butts; her twin sister, Harper Kay Butts; maternal grandparents, Barb Roderick and Brian Jones; paternal grandparents, Dan and Lori Butts; great grandmothers, Ann Hawkins and Patricia Witcher; great great grandmother, Midge Halastik; aunts: Cassidy, Jessica, and Riley; uncle, Cody; special cousins, Kelly Featherston and Lindsay Skinner; and many other family and friends who loved her dearly.
