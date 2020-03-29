Home

Hope Ann Butts

Hope Ann Butts Obituary
Hope Ann Butts Hope Ann Butts, born on March 19, 2020, passed away March 24, 2020 at Children's Mercy Hospital. Private burial will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Hope was preceded in death by her great grandfathers: Michael Hawkins, Jack Butts, and Lowell Witcher; great grandmother, Renee Butts; and great aunt, Bridget Skinner. Hope will be missed by her parents, Cody and Christina Butts; her twin sister, Harper Kay Butts; maternal grandparents, Barb Roderick and Brian Jones; paternal grandparents, Dan and Lori Butts; great grandmothers, Ann Hawkins and Patricia Witcher; great great grandmother, Midge Halastik; aunts: Cassidy, Jessica, and Riley; uncle, Cody; special cousins, Kelly Featherston and Lindsay Skinner; and many other family and friends who loved her dearly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
