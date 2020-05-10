Howard Alm Howard Alm died May 5, 2020, at 92 years old. He was born on October 17, 1927, to Olga and Oscar Alm in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. In 1945, at 18, he enlisted in the Navy, and on June 19, 1948, he married Della Lund. Howard's career at General Mills took his family from Minneapolis to Des Moines to Kansas City. He retired in 1987 in Overland Park, Kansas. He loved his family and his dogs, collecting glassware, model cars, and more, and watching KU basketball. Howard will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, who passed away in 2017 after nearly 70 years of marriage, and by his sister, Jacquelyne (Jackie) Arveson. Survived by his children Tom (Glenna), Kathy (Gene), Debi (Dick), Patti (Eric), and John; grandchildren Stacie (Eric), Jason (Raina), Brian (Emma), and Sara (Scott); great-grandchildren Ben, Brady, Boston, Reed, Kennedy, and Cora; and numerous nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be held at a later date, with arrangements by Johnson County Funeral Chapel (johnsoncountychapel.com).
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.