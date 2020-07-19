Howard Anthony Raby, Sr. Howard Anthony Raby, Sr., 75, passed away July 16, 2020 at his home in North Kansas City. No services are scheduled. Howard was born March 22, 1945 to Cortland and Jane (Martini) Raby in Oswego, NY. He lived a great deal of his life in Florida before moving to North Kansas City. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Survivors include his wife, Sharon M. (Flegel) Raby of the home; a daughter, Jeannie M. Raby; a son, Howard A. Raby, Jr., a granddaughter, Alyssa M. Raby; 3 brothers, "Pete" Cortland F. Raby, Jr., John J. Raby and Michael C. Raby; and a sister, Patricia A. (Raby) Miscavish. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the North Kansas City Fire and Police Departments. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
