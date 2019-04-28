|
Howard Wilson Archer Jr. Howard 'Popo' Archer, 87, passed away April 22, 2019 in Leawood, KS. He was a life-long resident of Kansas City, MO. Howard was born August 25, 1931, in Lincoln, NE to Howard and Naomi Slade Archer. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was the second generation owner of Soil Service Garden Center and Nursery. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Georgia Swanson Archer. He is survived by children (Janet, Steve and Gary), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 2 at Blue Moose, Red Bridge, 11134 Holmes Road, KCMO. Private inurnment will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to , 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110, or a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019