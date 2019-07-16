|
Howard B. Koesterer Howard B. Koesterer, 91, passed away July 13, 2019. Visitation will at 9AM, Mass of Christian burial at 10AM, Wednesday, July 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raytown; burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Howard was born February 7, 1928 in Freeburg, IL to Walter and Caroline (Beelman) Koesterer. He graduated from Freeburg High School and moved to Kansas City in 1949 and worked as a General Manager for Katz Drug Store for almost 40 years. In 1953, he married Ruby Stephens. Howard was a devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raytown. His most important role was being a loving father. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include his daughter Debbie Stovall; son Steve Koesterer (Dee); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019