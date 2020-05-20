Howard Clinton Gillis Sr.
1937 - 2020
Howard Clinton Gillis Sr. Howard Clinton Gillis Sr., 83, Stockton, Mo. Born April 1, 1937 in Wake Co., North Carolina to Theodore and Lillian Gillis. Passed away May 15, 2020. He served in the U.S. Marines and retired from the Navy Reserves. He worked for G.M. Delco Remy, Olathe, Ks. retired in 1999.He was a member of the American Legion for 36 years, the 54th Street Cruisers and St. Peter's Apostle Church. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye, Children, Clint Gillis (Tammy), Jaren Lowe ( Ben), Kim Gillis-White (Matt), Dwayne Gillis (Dana), 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren 2 Brothers Jack Gillis and David Gillis and 2 Sisters Janice Laing and Joyce Maple and countless family and friends. Proceeded in Death by his Parents, 2 Sisters. Funeral Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
