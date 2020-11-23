Howard J. Cowan

November 20, 2020

Clinton, Missouri - Howard J. Cowan age 81, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at University Hospital Columbia, Missouri.

Visitation will be 1-2 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri. Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM. Burial with military honors to follow in Englewood Cemetery Clinton, Missouri. Memorial contributions to the Warrensburg VA Clinic, and can be left in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home. Clinton, Missouri.





