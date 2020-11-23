1/
Howard Cowan
Howard J. Cowan
November 20, 2020
Clinton, Missouri - Howard J. Cowan age 81, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at University Hospital Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation will be 1-2 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri. Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM. Burial with military honors to follow in Englewood Cemetery Clinton, Missouri. Memorial contributions to the Warrensburg VA Clinic, and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home. Clinton, Missouri.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vansant-Mills Funeral Home - Clinton
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vansant-Mills Funeral Home - Clinton
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Vansant-Mills Funeral Home
