Howard Dean Lay Howard Dean Lay, Esq., 93, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday June 8th, 2020. He was born September 25, 1926 to Homer Newton and Helen Pauline (Berlin) Lay. Known by those who loved him as, Mr. Wonderful, Great Master, Dauby, and Dad. He was studious in his approach of music with the marvelous ability to sight-read;this sent him far down the road of Swing-Era Big Band Jazz and beyond! More comfortable on the bandstand than the dance floor, he remarked that his daughter could make him, "look good" when he accepted her invitation! Howard was a teacher though not in the traditional sense. He worked lessons on life into the riveting stories that he would share. He was a conversationalist. Out of nowhere he would unleash his extraordinary wit. He was a tenacious attorney, the kind you wanted on your side. He was formidable if you were on the other. Thank you Patty for your unwavering support and friendship through the years. He had the rare privilege of traveling extensively to places as an insider with a well loved, and faithful guide who opened many doors. A shared love of music brought Sonya into his life. It was a foundation for a lot of their life that followed with many travels, and rich friendships. Howard was pre-deceased by his parents and his wife of 42 years, Sorenza "Sue" (Enberg) Lay in 1999. He leaves behind his daughter Kara Ellen Lay (Gene Oliver Harpster), his companion Sonya Yarmat, his nieces and nephews and an extensive family of friends. Thank you Harriet and Karen for your compassionate caregiving. In honor of Howard, take yourself out to a night of live jazz and support your local musicians. Ask them to play something from the swing-era and he will be tapping his fingers and enjoying the music with you.



