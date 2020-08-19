1/1
Howard Ellis Rich
Howard Ellis Rich Howard Ellis Rich, 91, Independence, MO passed away August 17, 2020. He retired after 41 years with Sears Roebuck Co. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Rich. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a son, Steven; grandchildren: Erin (Lindsay) Rich and Stacy Rich. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Friday, August 21 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Kansas City, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208 or a charity of your choice.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
