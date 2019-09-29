|
Howard Eugene "Gene" Kennedy 3-27-31 to 9-10-19 Howard was born March 27, 1931 in Lyons, Kansas. Howard leaves behind his wife Sharon Kennedy (Billings), his late wife Barbara, his children, Connie, Howard and Michael, his 5 Grandchildren, Krista, Blaire, Cynthia, Nicholas and Sarah, and his 3 Great Grandchildren, Kennedy, Regan and Harrison. Howard (Gene) enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from Lyons High School in 1949. Gene proudly served in the Korean War as a Navy Corpsman until his honorable discharge in 1954. Upon returning from military service, Gene went on to college at Northeastern University in Boston. Gene's first job was with Swifts Premium followed by a long tenure with Mobil Oil Corporation in Wichita, Kansas. Gene moved the family to Prairie Village, Kansas where he continued his employment with Frigiking and later with Reliable Life Insurance before landing his dream management position with Burmah-Castrol Oil. Gene advanced through the ranks and became a District Manager where he received a promotion to move the family to Laguna Niguel, California and manage the Western Region for Castrol Oil Corporation. Gene retired from Castrol in 1996 and made the decision to retire with his wife Barbara to Cape Canaveral, Florida where they enjoyed lots of travel, time with family and friends, and sunset walks along the beach. Gene was the type of person that would make anyone laugh. He always made time for you, and made you feel better about yourself after a tough day. Those that remember Gene knew him for his infectious smile, his funny laugh and quick wit and one liners. "I thank whatever Gods may be for my unconquerable soul. I am the master of my fate....I am the captain of my soul" INVICTUS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019