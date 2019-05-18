Howard Kenneth Fenton Howard Kenneth Fenton, age 87, passed away on May 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was a vibrant, loving, and generous person who persevered in all that he attempted and left the world a better place for being here. He was born in Sturgeon, Boone County, Missouri on August 11, 1931, to Fred Raymond Fenton and Ruby Claudia Brockman Fenton. He grew up and attended high school in Columbia, MO. He married his beloved wife of 67 years, Marilee Kratz Fenton, on August 4, 1951. In 1953, he graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business with a major in industrial engineering. He joined the Air Force, served 3 1/2 years in Newfoundland, Canada, and was discharged as a captain. During his 35-year tenure working for Hallmark Cards, he earned an MBA in the Executive Program from the University of Chicago. He retired in 1994 after 14 years as the Director of Administration for the International Division of Hallmark. He leaves behind his wife, Marilee, his three children: Susan (Tom), Gary (Jean), and Beth (Robert); and 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who lovingly called him Poppo. He was devoted to his family and deeply cherished his friends. His sparkle and kindness will be greatly missed. Memorial Service is Monday, May 20, 2019, 1:00 pm at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS. Reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the .

