Howard Lattimore Howard Lattimore lived all 65 years of his life 10-ft tall and bulletproof. He could carry three cinder blocks in each arm during his two decades as a bricklayer, building large swaths of Dallas/Fort Worth. A career change turned his collar white, and he spent two more decades in charge of a hospital's IT system. His joy, however, came from being a father and grandfather to two daughters, two grandsons, and two granddaughters, all of whom desperately mourn his loss. He loved to cook for his family, to eat great food, and at one time, a variety of vices, but left this earth with 30 years of sobriety under his belt. He had a tender heart, gentle hands, a warm hug and eyes that always twinkled with some private joke. His only regret was not quitting cigarettes sooner and would implore you yes, you to stop now. He was our hero, our best friend, and the strength of our lives. I'm so sorry if you didn't know him. You missed out on something amazing. ILYLALAF, Daddy-o. We are so proud of you.

