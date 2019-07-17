Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Leo Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Leo Brown Obituary
Howard Leo Brown Howard Leo Brown "chief", 88, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. He was born January 9, 1931 in Sedalia, MO. Howard was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jolene Rogers in 1958. He was Chief of Police for the Blue Springs Police Department for 36 years. Howard was a member of the First Christian Church of Blue Springs. He was a man of great integrity, and a friend to all that met him. Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a past president for the Missouri Police Chiefs Association (MPCA), and member of the American Legion Post #499, Elk's Lodge #2509, and the Scottish Rite. Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Brown; parents; and 1 brother. Visitation will be held from 9-10:00 a.m. Thursday, July, 18, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Blue Springs, 701 N.W. 15th St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Howard and words of comfort to his family and friends may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel
Download Now