Howard Leo Brown Howard Leo Brown "chief", 88, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. He was born January 9, 1931 in Sedalia, MO. Howard was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jolene Rogers in 1958. He was Chief of Police for the Blue Springs Police Department for 36 years. Howard was a member of the First Christian Church of Blue Springs. He was a man of great integrity, and a friend to all that met him. Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a past president for the Missouri Police Chiefs Association (MPCA), and member of the American Legion Post #499, Elk's Lodge #2509, and the Scottish Rite. Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Brown; parents; and 1 brother. Visitation will be held from 9-10:00 a.m. Thursday, July, 18, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Blue Springs, 701 N.W. 15th St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Howard and words of comfort to his family and friends may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019