Howard Otis (Rod) Wikle Obituary
Howard Otis (Rod) Wikle Howard Otis (Rod) Wikle, 76, Prairie Village, KS passed away on August 7, 2019 at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. Graveside services will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Veterans Center. Rod was born on March 21, 1943 in Russell, KS. He served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret, Staff Sergeant, from 1962 to 1970. He received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He co-owned and operated Equity Mobile Homes. Rod was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Rod was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Don Garman (Mindy) and Howard Wikle III; their mother, Carol Wikle; son, Christopher Jerub; nieces, Annette Whisnant (Larry), Melissa Erikson (Bill) and Beth Carfon (Ben); nephew, Erik Hoover (Sherrie); grandchildren, Emma and Scott Garman; and several cousins. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
