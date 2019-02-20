Dr. Howard R. Woosley, D.D.S. Dr. Howard R. Woosley, 89 of Kansas City, MO passed away February 17, 2019. Visitation 12:00-1:00 pm & Funeral service 1:00 pm Saturday, February 23 at Country Club Christian Church of Kansas City, 6101 Ward Parkway, KCMO 64113. Reception to follow. Howard was born to Harold C. & Hettie Lee (Rowan) Woosley on Dec. 3, 1929 in Kansas City, MO. Howard graduated from Southwest High in '47, Kemper Military College, University of Missouri and received his D.D.S. degree from U.M.K.C. in 1959. Prior to Dental school, he enlisted in the Army in 1951 during the Korean War as a Private and progressed to the rank of Captain, Armored Cavalry. While on active duty, he was selected as a member of the 4th Army rifle team and competed in the National Rifle competition at Camp Perry, Ohio where he won several awards. Some of his duties in the Army was instructor in Chemical, Biological and Radiological Warfare after attending a specialty school in San Antonio, Texas. He also participated in field testing the armored personnel carrier. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at M.U. and Delta Sigma Delta at the University of Missouri Dental School. His practice for 40 years was mostly at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, He enjoyed practicing dentistry and felt privileged to care for his patients. The family enjoyed many vacations together either at their Lake of the Ozarks home or South Padre Island, Texas. He was an Active member of the Research Medical/Dental Staff. He held a number of positions with the Local Dental Society, a Trustee of Missouri State Association and was a Delegate to the American Dental Assoc. thirteen years. He was a Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, member of the Veterans Dental Study Club, 32° Mason and Ararat Shrine. Hunting, fishing, golf and target shooting were favorite hobbies. He was a member of the Country Club Christian Church and a member of the Homesteaders and Anniversary Class. Howard and Mary Gay Bagby were married on Dec. 25, 1955. During their 64 years of wonderful marriage, they had three outstanding sons, David Woosley (Janet) of Leawood, KS, Kenneth L. Woosley of Franktown, CO. and Thomas E. Woosley (Lori) of Eagle, ID. 5 terrific grandchildren, Hunter, Connor, Austin, Samuel and Shaely. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Country Club Christian Church or the U.M.K.C, School of Dentistry, Rinehart Student Scholarship- Class of '59; 650 E 25th St, Kansas City, MO 64108.



