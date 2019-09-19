|
|
Howard Shaw Howard Shaw, 73, of Denver, CO passed away unexpectedly on September 4th, 2019 in Grand Lake, CO. He was born in Kansas City to Dr. Morris and Edna Shaw on October 30th, 1945. He leaves behind a loving family whom he loved and that loved him. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Irene, his daughter Lindsey (Sung) Baek, son Brian (Robin) Shaw, his brothers Irwin (Cookie) Shaw, Robert (Jeanne) Shaw, Irene's children Mike Crawford (Beth) and Becki Walls. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordan, Noah, Cameron, Leah and Tiffany. Howard graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and received a degree in accounting from the University of Missouri in 1967. He was an accountant for over 25 years before retiring to pursue his passion, a successful career in real estate management and ownership. As a worldwide traveler, he visited six continents and just completed an African safari a week prior to his untimely passing. He was his own man and did things his way. In essence, a character he was, and a little barbeque along the way always helped. A Celebration of Life is being planned in Kansas City on September 29th at the Jewish Community Campus, Multi-Activity Room, 5401 W 115th St, Overland Park, KS at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the of Kansas City, 3846 W. 75th Street, #4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019