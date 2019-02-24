Howard T. Yeazel Howard T. Yeazel passed away February 15, 2019 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas. Tom was born November 19, 1931 in Vinita, Oklahoma. He was employed as a Quality Control Engineer with Western Electric and later retired to New Braunfels, Texas in 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother Marifrank in 1985, his father Dryden in 2003, his wife Phyllis in 2011 and his nephew Gregory Yeazel in 2017. Tom's very high SAT score earned him a Navy Scholarship to the university of his choice and he decided to attend The University of Kansas. He enjoyed working integral calculus and various different equation problems in his head for fun. Survivors include his brother, John Yeazel and wife Jan of Springfield, Missouri and his three nephews John Jr. Yeazel and James Yeazel, also from Springfield, Missouri and Jeffrey Yeazel of Chicago, Illinois.

