Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Howard W. Fisk Jr.


1938 - 2019
Howard W. Fisk Jr. Obituary
Howard W. Fisk Jr. Howard W. Fisk Jr. age 81 of Lee's Summit, MO. passed away September 30, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Howard was born on January 2, 1938 in Viborg, South Dakota to Howard W. Sr. and Bernice L. Fisk. Howard leaves his wife of 62 years, Sandra Fisk of Lee's Summit, MO. Son: Douglas A. (Wife: Vicky) Fisk of Lee's Summit, MO. Daughter: Debbie (Husband: Jim) Stout of Topeka, KS. Two Sisters: Juanita (Husband: Bill) Cox and Marlene (Husband: Cliff) Deal both of Lee's Summit, One Brother: Ray (Wife: Diane) Fisk of Blue Springs, MO. Seven grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren. Graveside Services & Military Honors will be Saturday October 19, 2019 at 1PM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri 64133. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO. 64137 or St. Luke's Hospice House 3516 Summit Street Kansas City, Mo. 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 12, 2019
