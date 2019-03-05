Howard Wesley Sharp Howard Wesley Sharp, 72, passed away February 25, 2019, in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Sharp was born in Cedar County, Mo. near Caplinger Mills, to George and Geneva Todd Sharp on April 3, 1946. He grew up on the family farm and attended school at Caplinger and Stockton. Howard was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1966-67. Following his time in the service, Howard began working in finance and banking, and after many years in banking in Missouri, he relocated to New York where he spent the next 25 years as a senior bank executive. Mr. Sharp was active in community service throughout his adult life, serving with many civic clubs, hospital boards and was especially proud of the years spent as a Director of the Salvation Army and the LeMoyne University Foundation Board in Syracuse, New York. Howard was a Freemason. He is a member of Troy Lodge #34, Saint Louis Scottish Rite and Moolah Shrine. Upon his retirement Howard returned to Missouri where he created a beautiful cattle farm on his boyhood home near Caplinger. Since 2013, Howard has made his home in Baldwin County, Alabama, most recently in Fairhope. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Gary Martin and Norman Bradley Sharp. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Barbara Sharp; two sons, Robert Blake and Kevin Patrick Burton; his cousin Larry Floyd of Stockton, and many other cousins, nephews, nieces and their families. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pankey Cemetery or the Geneva Sharp Cedar County Public Library in Stockton, Mo.

