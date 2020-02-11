|
Howard William Blevins Howard William Blevins, 91, of Concordia, MO passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9-9:30am with service following at 9:30am at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or . Howard was born June 19, 1928 in Higginsville, MO. He graduated from Higginsville High School in 1947, was a member of United Methodist Church, Wellington, MO, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. Howard received his Electrical Engineering degree from Finlay Engineering College, KCMO and worked 30 years at Burns and McDonnell, later Fluor Daniel. Many of the nurses and caregivers who have helped Howard in these later years reported that he was "adorable." Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Nyla Jean Blevins. Survivors include his sisters, Lula Jane Bears and Mary Marsh, of Higginsville, MO and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020