Hoyt McDade
August 17, 1928 - November 6, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Hoyt Q. McDade, 92, of Overland Park passed away after an extended illness on November 7, 2020. Hoyt was born August 17, 1928 nears Spring Hill, Texas; the second of thirteen children. He grew up on farms in the Aubrey and Pilot Point Texas area. Hoyt graduated from Pilot Point H.S. in 1945. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduation. After his service he began working in 1948 for the J.F. Pritchard Co. of Kansas City, becoming a field superintendent in the Pritchard Products Division. In 1951 he began overseeing the construction of large industrial water-cooling towers for power plants, chemical and petroleum plants all over the United States. In 1952, He married Sally Ohlsen in Marshall, MN, in the Methodist Church. In 1960, he and his wife, Sally, and son Jeffrey moved to Overland Park when he became the Director of Field Operation in the home office of J.F. Pritchard. At his retirement in 1993, he had served as National Manager of Repair, Sales and Service for then BAC/Pritchard for many years. In his retirement, Hoyt enjoyed going to car shows to show off his Ford Mustang and Ford Falcon He was a member of several national and local car clubs. Hoyt is survived by wife, Sally, of Overland Park, son Jeffery, of Lamoni, IA. He is also survived by three sisters, Marsha Yarbrough, Carolyn Pannell, and Madelyn Tomlin; and by one brother Johnny McDade, all living in Texas. Hoyt was preceded in death by his parent, William and Mary; three brothers, Bill, Windol, and Ronnie; and five sisters, Frances, Bobbie, Joyce, Jenny and Gwendolyn. Hoyt will be laid to rest in Marshall Cemetery, Marshall, MN. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association
. Online Condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com
