Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
View Map
H.T. Tom Sherard Obituary
H.T. Tom Sherard H. T. "Tom" Sherard DDS. age 80, Louisburg, KS died July 28, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the chapel. Private burial with military honors. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
