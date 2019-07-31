|
|
H.T. Tom Sherard H. T. "Tom" Sherard DDS. age 80, Louisburg, KS died July 28, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the chapel. Private burial with military honors. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019