Hubert Arnold Eversull On April 10, 2019, Dr. Hubert Arnold "Arnie" Eversull, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Arnie was born on August 31, 1930 to Frank and Elisabeth Eversull in Kansas City, Missouri. He met his life-long love Sue Scott Wilson in 1947. It was "an instant take" and the two dated through college, marrying in the summer of 1951. The couple welcomed three children: Susan, Margaret and Arnold Jr. He was a devoted patriarch, charismatic, chivalrous, an encourager and a wonderful host. He attended Prairie Elementary, Southwest High School and The University of Kansas where he pledged Beta Theta Pi. He received his DDS from The Kansas City Dental School and went on to take over his father's Country Club Plaza dental practice. He was a member and president of the Kansas City Dental Association. A friend to all, Arnie's patients often spoke of his energetic and sincere personality. This kindness, coupled with his commitment and meticulousness, contributed to the success of his practice, which he ran until he was 80. Arnie was an avid golfer and club champion. He taught Sunday school, was a deacon, and later food pantry volunteer for Village Presbyterian Church. He also served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and was stationed at the Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gentleman until the end, Arnie will be remembered by all for his generosity, selflessness, faith and friendship. He is survived by wife, Sue Scott Wilson Eversull; sister, Mary Eversull Blanchard; daughter, Margaret (Don) Emery; granddaughters, Adelaide (Braden) Perry & Alexandra (Taylor) Lee; and great-grandsons, Briggs & Desmond Perry. He was predeceased by parents, Frank and Elisabeth Eversull; daughter, Susan Eversull; son, Arnold Eversull, Jr.; and great-grandson, Trey Perry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to The First Tee of Greater Kansas City or Village Presbyterian Church benefiting the Food Pantry. Friends are invited to join family for a reception at Mission Hills Country Club on Thursday, April 18th, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

