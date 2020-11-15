Huberta "Bert" Mae Eisele
November 5, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Huberta "Bert" Mae (Ellithorpe) Eisele passed away peacefully surrounded by love in her home of 55 years on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Bert was a pillar of strength through the years that she suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Bert was born in Dodge City, Kansas, to Nell and Hubert Ellithorpe on August 7, 1935 and lived the majority of her childhood in Topeka, KS. After graduating at the top of her class of 565 students at Topeka High School, Bert enjoyed studying music education at Graceland College in Lamoni, IA, and graduated with her first bachelor's degree from Central Missouri State College (Warrensburg). Bert would later complete another bachelor's degree as well as her master's degree in library science.
Bert was an avid reader, often reading a book a day. She shared her love of books with students as librarian at Oak Park High School and then served many years as the head librarian at Maple Park Middle School until her retirement in 1997. Bert was an active member of the Missouri Association of School Librarians among other organizations. Throughout her career, Bert was acknowledged and celebrated for her numerous accomplishments in the education and library science fields.
Bert was an accomplished musician, with the ability to play just about any instrument, with the clarinet and piano being her favorites. Bert enjoyed the sounds of big bands, having attended multiple concerts when the big bands would travel through Topeka in the 1950s. That love of music never waned. Bert was a lifelong member of the RLDS/Community of Christ Church, serving most recently in the church choir and playing the church organ and piano during services. Bert was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 1957 Bert married the love of her life, Donald Eisele. Bert and Don celebrated 63 years together in August. They met at Graceland College, married on August 25, 1957 in Topeka and moved to Kansas City in 1962. Through the years they developed many life-long friendships. They also enjoyed regular get togethers with other couples with connections to the North Kansas City School District – monthly bridge club socials with the women and milestone celebrations with the couples. Bert and Don enjoyed traveling, family celebrations, gardening and home projects.
In addition to Don, Bert is survived by her daughters Wendy Eisele and Stacey Murray (Don) and son Scott Eisele. She was especially proud of her grandchildren Alexander Murray, Hannah Eisele-Miller, Nicholas Murray, Elliott Eisele-Miller, Sydney Eisele, Rachel Murray, Stephanie Murray, Quinn Eisele and Brett Murray.
Bert was more than a wife, mom, grandma and friend. She was a blessing to have in all our lives and will be missed dearly. Our memories of her will always be in our hearts and we will continue to strive to make her proud. A remembrance service will be held at a later date, hopefully in the spring. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
