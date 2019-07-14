Hugh Fred Thompson, Jr. Hugh Fredrick "Junior" Thompson, Jr., 92, passed away July 10, 2019 at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, KS. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 pm Mon., July 15, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Rosary follows at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Tue., July 16, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Burial with military honors follows at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Parish. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Hugh was born July 19, 1926 in Lenexa, KS to Mary Ann (Herman) and Hugh Fredrick Thompson, Sr. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1944. Hugh served in WWII with the United States Army 96th Infantry Division in Okinawa. He married Arlene Moll on June 23, 1948. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Hugh was a farmer and loved working with cattle. He was a Johnson County Fair Board President and was a Board Member for years, served on the Board of Rural Water District #7 and was Director of the former Olathe State Bank. Hugh will be dearly missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Charles and James and three sisters: Betty Sue Huber, Mary Frances DeGrand and Rita Pennybaker. Hugh is survived by his wife, Arlene, of the home; daughter, Vicky and husband Jim Bob Long, DVM; son, Tim Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019