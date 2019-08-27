|
Hugh Raymond "Butch" Hamilton Hugh Raymond "Butch" Hamilton, 81, peacefully passed away on August 23rd, 2019. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Macan Hamilton, and is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Joan Carola Lathrop, and children Joe and Amanda Hamilton of Shawnee, KS, Jim and Katie Hamilton of Lenexa, KS, Mary and Tom Bickimer of Lenexa, Bob and Teresa Hamilton of Bucyrus, KS, Jenny and Troy Wallace of O.P. KS, Joanie and Tom Sheeley of O.P. KS and Anne and Ken Pilsl of Grand Island, NE, forty-five grandchildren and forty-five and counting great-grandchildren. On Thursday, August 29th, Rosary will be prayed at 8:45 am with the visitation from 9am to 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park. A full obituary may be read and condolences expressed at porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019