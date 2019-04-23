Hugh WilliamSkidmore 1921-2019 Hugh W. Skidmore, age 98, of Kansas City, MO, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family around him on April 19, 2019. All services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4101 E. 105th Terr., KCMO 64137, on Wednesday, April 24th. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with military honors presented in recognition of Hugh's service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Hugh was born on March 21, 1921 in Chicago, IL, the second of three children to Hugh and Ruth (Baehr) Skidmore. Hugh graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1939. He then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1947 following his military service. After graduating from Notre Dame, Hugh enjoyed a successful career with General Telephone & Electronic-Automatic Electric (now known as Verizon Wireless) in Sales Management for over 34 years until his retirement in 1985. The Catholic Faith and family were the two pillars of Hugh's life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Elizabeth, for 48 years until her passing in1995. Hugh and Elizabeth had nine wonderful children together, but lost their son, Hugh, in 1985. During retirement, Hugh enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, and cheering on the Fighting Irish, Royals, Chiefs and Cubs. He always had a special place in his heart for babies and his beloved house cats. Hugh is preceded in death by siblings Caroline and James, son Hugh, wife Elizabeth, and granddaughter Crystal. He is survived by eight children: Steven (Sharon), Gregory, Lawrence (Patricia), Kathleen Pierce (Michael), Maureen Sutherlin (Michael), Paul (Diane), Joan Duckworth (Jerry), and Peter (Donna); along with twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. The Family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the nurses, patient care techs, social workers, chaplains, and other Hospice workers who provided care and comfort during Hugh's last months and days. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish in honor of Hugh. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



