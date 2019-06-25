Kansas City Star Obituaries
CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME - YATES CENTER
310 W. RUTLEDGE ST. PO BOX 188
Yates Center, KS 66783
620-625-2211
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME - YATES CENTER
310 W. RUTLEDGE ST. PO BOX 188
Yates Center, KS 66783
Hulda "Eilene" Adams


Hulda "Eilene" Adams Hulda "Eilene" Adams, 103, of Spring Hill, KS, died June 22, 2019. Eilene was born December 12, 1915, in Gage, OK, the daughter of George William and Ada Mae (Kincaid) Cline. She spent her childhood in Iola, KS, and on July 20, 1932, she and Joseph B. Adams were married in Iola. They lived in Olathe where she was employed as a House Parent at the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe until her retirement in 1978. They moved to LeRoy, KS, and then Yates Center, KS. Her husband, Joe, preceded her in death on April 29, 1995. Hulda moved to Spring Hill in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her son, Francis Wayne Adams; a great-granddaughter, Kylee Jo Mader; a brother, Earl Cline; and two sisters, Bernita Oelker and Barbara Smith. She leaves her daughter, Sharon Joanne McGlynn and husband Michael of Paola, KS; two grandchildren, Gayla Staats (Doug) of Paola and Bonnie Wilson (Shawn) of Spring Hill, KS; and four great-grandchildren, Carra Jae Mader, Dalton Wayne Wilson, Jade JoleneWilson, and Brandie Bee Wilson. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Museum of Deaf History, Arts and Culture, 455 E Park St., Olathe, KS 66061, or Spring Hill Care and Rehab., 251 E. Wilson St., Spring Hill, KS, 66083.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019
