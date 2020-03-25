|
Hulda Tully Martin Hulda Tully Martin, 99, of Santa Marta, Olathe, Kansas, passed away very peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Hulda is survived by sons Alson Martin, Lenexa, and David Martin, Overland Park, Kansas, area lawyers; daughter Ann Martin, Ph.D., Leawood; and son Richard Martin, MSEE, Lake Oswego, Oregon; daughters-in-law Renee Martin and Chyrelle Martin, Psy.D; sonin-law Jim Stout; and grandchildren Melanie Martin-Leff, Russell Martin (wife, Annie Jewell, M.D.), Scott Martin (wife, Rebecca), Jo Martin, M.D. (husband, Ryan Childers, M.D.), Brad Martin (wife, Sara (has degree)), Carley Martin Verbeck (husband, Mark Verbeck), Caitlin Martin (husband, Michael Aubourg), and Reid Martin. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Harrison Martin, Thomas Martin, Connor Martin, Benjamin Martin, Graham Childers, Mary Grace Martin, Margot Childers, Ella Verbeck, Eleanor Aubourg, and Gwendolyn Martin. Predeceasing Hulda were her beloved husband of 68 years, Keith Martin, as well as her parents Robert Tully II and Emelie Tully, brothers Robert Tully III, M.D., of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and George Tully of Knoxville, Tennessee, and nephew Robert Tully, IV of London, England. Special thanks are owed to Hulda's caregivers of many years, Bennie M. Harris and Bennie's daughter Aretha Gomiller. Hulda loved them, and they loved her. They have become honorary members of Hulda's family. Born in 1920, Hulda graduated as valedictorian from Schenley High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1937. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1941 and was elected to the University Hall of Fame based on her scholarship and leadership. In an article published in the N.Y. Times on August 28, 1941, Hulda was quoted for her remarks at a forum in Williamstown, MA led by Nelson A. Rockefeller on the topic of what youth wants from education. The preceding month, July 1941, she attended the American Youth Conference as a representative from the YWCA for the University of Pittsburgh. Keith, her future husband, was a representative from the YMCA for the University of Kansas. At the convention, he walked into an auditorium packed with 10,000 people and saw Hulda on the stage debating whether the USA should send aid to the Soviet Union after it had been attacked by Germany. For Keith, it was love at first sight, even though he disagreed with Hulda's position. She was against sending aid, and he was in favor. Prior to leaving the convention, Keith learned Hulda was from Pittsburgh, PA, and Keith was working in Pittsburgh that summer for his uncle Burl Upham. They made arrangements to see each other again. They were married September 25, 1942, in Cambridge, MA. She worked at the Harvard Radio Research Laboratory, and Keith was a student at the Harvard Business School, where he received his MBA. Hulda and Keith moved to Kansas City in 1943 and both began working at Pratt & Whitney. Later they lived in Lawrence, Kansas while Keith attended law school. Hulda was active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while rearing their four children. She also spent many hours driving them to music lessons and sports. She underwent major breast surgery in 1960 and for several years was a volunteer for Reach to Recovery, a support group of the . While taking care of her parents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hulda became interested in Native American art. A self-taught art connoisseur, she collected the early works of several artists whose pieces were later placed in museums around the world and featured in art magazines. Over time, she amassed a distinguished collection of Southwestern and Alaskan Native American art. The family suggests contributions to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, her favorite charity. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral but will be a private celebration of life by her family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020