Humbert Biasella Jr. Humbert "Butch" Francis Biasella, Jr. passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, April 12, 2019 from complications of COPD. Butch was born on October 28, 1938 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Humbert F. and Charlotte M. Biasella, and his beloved wife, Nadine. Butch is survived by three siblings, Patricia Biasella-Gubler (Terry), Mary Meyer (Nelson), and Jim Biasella (Janine); his three children Anne Venskus (Joseph), Beverly Crick (Steven), and Michael Biasella (Kim); his seven grandchildren, Andrew Crick, Kirby Breslow (Sawyer), Nick Biasella, Harrison Biasella, Brooke Biasella, Joseph Venskus IV, and Christopher Venskus; and his two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Lillian Crick.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2019