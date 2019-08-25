|
Ian Patrick Bowen Ian Patrick Bowen was born July 23, 2001 in Tulsa, OK and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home in Shawnee, KS. Ian graduated from Good Shepherd Grade School. He attended Rockhurst High School for 2 years and was attending Accelerated Schools of Overland Park, KS, where he was a senior. He was active in Boy Scouts of America since first grade and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed his short life here on earth especially music, grilling, exploring nature, gardening, golfing, and always helping others. Ian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kathleen and Billy Mathews, and Doris and Dick Bowen; uncle, Kenneth Casey and cousin, Matthew Edwards. Survivors include his parents, Don and Colleen (Mathews) Bowen; brother, Sean C. Bowen and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A Rosary service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August, 25, 2019 followed by visitation from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS with a luncheon immediately following. Burial will be at 1:45 pm in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8321 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS. Memorial Contributions may be made to Accelerated Schools of Overland Park, 10713 Barkley Street, Overland Park, KS 66211 or to Good Shepherd Boy Scout Troop 394, C/O Good Shepherd Catholic School, 12800 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66216. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019