|
|
Ida Levin Ida Levin, 99, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at Village Shalom. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 5529 Ditzler, Raytown, MO. Kindly omit flowers, the family suggests contributions to Village Shalom. Ms. Levin was born in Atchison, KS to the late David and Fannie Levin and at a young age moved to Kansas City with her family. Survivors include her nephew, Larry Lubin and niece, Lois Morganstern. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019