Ida M. Quatrochi Ida Marie Quatrochi, 99, passed away March 5, 2019. Ida was born in Kansas City, MO, on January 23, 1920, to Frank and Mary Elizabeth (Wendt) Snyder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Mike; her parents; two brothers, Frank and Edward Snyder; and an infant granddaughter, Kristine Quatrochi. Ida is survived by her children, Pete (Dian) of Boulder, CO, Rose Mary Mathis (Ronald) of Valdosta, GA, Saletta Shuman (Pat) and Nick (Mary) of Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Fred Quatrocky (Bobbie) of Blue Springs, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., KCMO 64106, followed by Graveside Services at Resurrection Mausoleum, KC North. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W 109th St., #210, OPKS 66207. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019