Ida Mae Cummins (Palmer) Jaques

Ida Mae Cummins (Palmer) Jaques Obituary
Ida Mae (Palmer) Cummins Jaques Mrs. Ida Mae (Palmer) Cummins Jaques, age 100, of Harrisonville, Missouri, passed away Sunday evening, September 1, 2019, after battling a competitive salsa dancing accident. Our beloved Ida Mae will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 14th at Muehlebach Funeral Chapel, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131 from 12pm-1pm. A graveside prayer service will immediately follow at Orient Cemetery in Harrisonville, Missouri 64701. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019
