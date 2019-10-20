Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Hwy 54 E
Wheatland, MO 65779
(417) 282-5534
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Clark Cemetery
Hermitage, MO
View Map
More Obituaries for Ida Peterson
Ida Rosemary Peterson


1927 - 2019
Ida Rosemary Peterson Obituary
Ida Rosemary Peterson Ida Rosemary Peterson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Jordan, Missouri, August 18, 1927 and married Wendell Peterson in 1943. Kansas City was their home until 2008 when they moved to Tempe, Arizona. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell and her daughter Carolyn Sue. She is survived by her son Dr. John Peterson (Renee); daughter Linda Shilling (Randy); her sister Shirley Slawson; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Clark Cemetery, Hermitage, Missouri, on October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Internment by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, Missouri. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley; www.hov.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
