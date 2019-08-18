|
Idabel M. Pitts 1933-2019 Idabel "Ida" M. Pitts, age 86, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on August 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am, Thurs., Aug. 22nd with Service following at 11am, at Ida's long-time church, Leawood Baptist Church, 8200 State Line Rd., Leawood, KS 66206. Burial will be Friday Aug. 23rd at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, MO. Ida was born in Dallas County, MO on January 26, 1933 to her parents, Ernest and Zelma (Maddux) Mead. She was one of four children, having two sisters and one brother. She met the love of her life while in high school, Billy G. Pitts and where married in 1952. Ida and Bill were happily married for over 67 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Zelma; sisters Edna Middleton and Vera Gaunt, and brother Billy Mead. Ida is survived by her husband, Bill G. Pitts; sons David Pitts and Steven Pitts; granddaughter Meghan Pitts; nieces and nephews Flowers will be welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Leawood Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed, and photos viewed, at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019