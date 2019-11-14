Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
1921 - 2019
Ila B. White Obituary
Ila B. White Ila B. White was born January 31, 1921, in Violet Hill, AR, to Walter T. Mason and Alma Dillard Mason. Upon graduation from Violet Hill High School Ila attended and graduated from Jackson Business College in Chillicothe, MO. Ila then pursued a career at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, KS, where she proudly helped the war effort during World War II. She often recalled watching the first B-29 as it was built and taxied down the runway for its maiden voyage. Following WWII, she moved to Springfield, MO, where she married Cecil White to whom she was married sixty-one years. Their marriage produced three children; Doyle White and Dean White of Lee's Summit, MO, and Bonita White of Austin, TX. Ila loved God, country and family. She was the superintendent of her church's Sunday School for twenty-five years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Anderson, IN. Ila was one of eight children; Orgel, Paul, Vernon, Obed, Reba, Zelpha Rhea and Kenneth. Reba is the only surviving sibling. Ila is also survived by her children Doyle, Dean and his wife Rhonda, Bonita and her husband Gary Johnson; grandchildren Justin White and his wife Susan, Lauren and her partner Matt Thompson, and Caroline and her husband Shaun Zhang; and great-grandchildren Oliver White, Eliza White, Madeline White and Otis Zhang; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Mason. She is also survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren who love her dearly. Ila was loved and respected by all who had the good fortune to know her. Visitation for Ila will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO, on Saturday November 16th at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee's Summit, MO. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2019
