Ila Charlene Brooks Ila Charlene (Couchman) Brooks, 73, of Lee's Summit, passed away on the morning of January 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Friday, January 24 at Longview Funeral Home. Private services and interment will take place on Saturday, January 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Luke's Foundation, attn: St. Luke's Hospice, 901 E. 104th St, Kansas City, MO 64131 or the . Ila was born November 10, 1946 in Chariton, Iowa to Irvin and Coy (Bettis) Couchman. She married Gary Brooks on June 20, 1965. To this union was born one daughter, Sonia Renea. Ila was a graduate of Seymour, Iowa High School and Americana Beauty School. She worked 32 years for Dodson Insurance Group and ten years for Meadowbrook Insurance. Ila was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Stout; and mother-in-law and father-in-law. She is survived by her husband, Gary Brooks; daughter, Sonia Aldrich and her husband, James; grandchildren: Shaun Frederico, Brian Frederico, Brandi Yerdon, and Christina Frederico; nieces: Tammie Stout, Sherry Stout, Lisa Fenske, and Buffy Niemeyer; nephews, Erick Brooks and Billy Brooks; brother and sister-in-law, Verlyn and Barbara Brooks, Billy and Lynda Brooks, and brother-in-law Fred Stout. Ila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who loved country music, camping, and time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020